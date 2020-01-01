Selling Bellerin would be 'good business' for Arsenal, claims Campbell

The former Gunners star has advised his old club to get rid of a player who has been "exposed" time and time again this season

Kevin Campbell thinks selling Hector Bellerin would be "good business" for .

Bellerin began his professional career at Arsenal in 2013, having been snapped up from 's La Masia academy two years earlier. The Spanish left-back has since racked up 220 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring eight goals and laying on 29 assists, while getting his hands on the three times.

The 25-year-old has, however, struggled for consistency at Emirates Stadium amid persistent fitness issues, with many supporters losing patience with him amid the club's poor start to the 2020-21 season.

Bellerin silenced some of his doubters with a solid display during Arsenal's 3-1 home win over Chelsea in the London derby clash at the weekend but speculation over his future continues to rage ahead of the January transfer window.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted for the enigmatic defender in 2021, a scenario which has been welcomed by Campbell, who thinks Ainsley Maitland-Niles deserves a starting spot ahead of him.

“Bellerin, by his own admission, has not been ripping trees up. He was getting exposed at times," the former Gunners striker told Football Insider. “Maitland-Niles really sured up the right-hand side when he came in earlier this month. The performances were a lot more solid, especially on that right-hand side.

“There is a question to be asked of Bellerin and a lot of fans are asking it. Will the club sell him?

“There is rumours of Barcelona’s interest. It is his boyhood club, the club he loves and maybe that would be a good bit of business.”

Campbell is not the only Arsenal legend to have singled Bellerin out for criticism this season, with Tony Adams insisting he needs to "learn how to be a good defender" after the 2-0 defeat to local rivals on December 6.

"You’ve got Cedric in from , what’s that recruitment going on? You need someone who is better than Hector," said the former Gunners captain.

Bellerin will be back in contention for a place in Arteta's line up when Arsenal travel to Amex Stadium to face on Tuesday night.