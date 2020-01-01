Sane shrugs off Robbery comparisons at Bayern Munich as he strikes up Gnabry partnership

The Germany international can see why fans are getting excited, but he is aware that Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set the highest of benchmarks

Leroy Sane is wary of comparing his partnership with Serge Gnabry at to that of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with any talk of following in the footsteps of ‘Robbery’ being ignored for now.

The champions have prided themselves on finding considerable firepower down the flanks in recent times.

Robert Lewandowski is currently the main man down the middle, but he is ably supported by a talented cast of wide men.

Kingsley Coman netted the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 final, while Ivan Perisic has been allowed to head back to at the end of a productive loan spell as his services are no longer required.

That is because Sane has been snapped up from , with the international returning to his homeland after four years in .

He is already looking dangerous alongside fellow winger Gnabry – with the latter netting a hat-trick in an 8-0 mauling of Schalke, while the former also got on the scoresheet.

Comparisons are already being drawn with the legendary pairing of Robben and Ribery, with an iconic Frenchman telling Sport Bild: “I really like Sanabry very much!”

Sane, though, is reluctant to be drawn into that debate, with 24-year-old aware that he and Gnabry have much to prove before they can claim to stand alongside two Bayern greats.

He said: “I'm not yet going to allow comparisons with Robbery.

“The two of them shaped the club for a whole decade on a world-class level. For us, only one game in the FC Bayern jersey went really well for now.”

While eager to curb expectations at the Allianz Arena, Sane is confident that he will work well in tandem with Gnabry over a prolonged period of time.

The pair have known each other since gracing the same international youth sides, with a senior stage now offered to them on which to showcase their considerable talent.

“The contact with Serge has simply never broken off over the years,” added Sane.

“We played together in the youth teams for the DFB. Now we still get along very well on and off the pitch.”

Bayern have a UEFA Super Cup clash with winners to take in on Thursday, before then returning to domestic duty with a trip to on Sunday.