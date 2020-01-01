‘Sancho has done an amazing job’ – Pulisic pleased for those following in his footsteps at Dortmund

The United States international, who is now on the books at Chelsea, says his former employers in Germany are the perfect springboard for young talent

Christian Pulisic says Jadon Sancho has done “an amazing job” at , with the giants continuing to provide a stage on which young talent can thrive.

Considerable faith has been placed in youth by the German outfit over recent years.

Pulisic is among those to have benefited from that philosophy, with the United States international getting his own big break in Dortmund.

Jurgen Klopp opened the door for him, with a competitive debut made at the age of 17.

Sancho joined BVB at the same age, with the exciting winger taking the brave decision to leave Manchester City and try his luck in continental Europe.

That call has been vindicated, with senior international recognition and regular outings at club level coming his way much earlier than could have been expected at City.

Erling Haaland is another teenage talent catching the eye at Signal Iduna Park, with the Norwegian striker having been snapped up from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Pulisic, who opted to take on a new challenge at in the summer of 2019, is pleased to see his former club continuing to embrace potential.

He told Sky Sports of Sancho and Co: "It's one of the big reasons why I was really drawn there when I was very young.

"I think they give younger players opportunities and it's a great club to go and develop.

"He (Sancho) was given an opportunity, just like I was, at a very high level, and they show you right away that they trust you and they're going to give an equal opportunity to all the players.

"He's done an amazing job since he came in and has obviously shown what abilities he has."

Sancho has taken in 90 appearances for Dortmund, with an impressive haul of 31 goals recorded across those outings.

Pulisic managed 19 during his time in , through 127 games, and is currently looking to add more end product to his own game after linking up with Premier League heavyweights in west London.

He has found the target on six occasions for Chelsea and is currently waiting on a green light for football in England to follow the lead of the Bundesliga by resuming the 2019-20 campaign, once it is safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.