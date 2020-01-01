Salah: Winning takes away your hunger, but Liverpool must chase down more trophies

The Egyptian forward is aware that complacency can set in during periods of success, but he expects those at Anfield to be competitive in 2020-21

Mohamed Salah admits that winning “takes from your hunger”, but he expects to be back in the business of collecting trophies in 2020-21.

The Reds have enjoyed a remarkable run of success through the last two seasons.

A triumph saw them get a taste for major silverware, with the floodgates opened again on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp has overseen UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs in the current campaign, while also delivering a long-awaited Premier League title.

Liverpool have positioned themselves back at the top of domestic and continental games, but the challenge facing them now is to stay there.

Salah concedes that complacency can set in when winning becomes a habit, with collective standards being allowed to dip.

The Egyptian is determined to ensure that does not happen at Anfield, with Klopp’s squad ready to raise their game again and add to ever-growing medal collections.

Salah told BBC Sport: “Hunger when you win something – you win the Champions League, you win the Premier League – when you win something, it takes from your hunger.

“The thing is now to change that mentality, you have to find the points in your head that drive you forward and keep that hunger for next season and the season after.

“I don’t know why we can’t win the Premier League two times or three times. So it’s only in our heads.

“I think if we keep that hunger and we fight for all that we have, it would be okay to do it next season, it would be possible.”

Liverpool, having bowed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage against , are about to bring their 2019-20 campaign to a close.

A record-setting season has seen them bring an end to a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory, with it possible for them to finish on 99 points.

Klopp’s side will take to the field one last time on Sunday when they take in a trip to Newcastle, with attention then set to shift to the opening of another transfer window and the potential arrival of fresh faces on Merseyside.