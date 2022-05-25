Salah rules out summer move away from Liverpool as Mane brushes aside future talk

Mohamed Salah says he will be staying at Liverpool "next season for sure" - but "after that we will see."

Both Salah and Sadio Mane have contracts which expire in 2023, leading to transfer rumours surrounding the star attackers at Anfield.

However Salah says he will definitely stay at least until the end of next campaign, while Mane is holding fire until after this weekend's Champions League final.

