Bukayo Saka starts! Arsenal star preferred to Phil Foden & Harry Maguire gets nod as England kick off World Cup campaign against Iran
- Southgate names first side of Qatar 2022
- Trippier ahead of Alexander-Arnold at right-back
- Bellingham fills spot in midfield
WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate has opted to go with a 4-3-3 formation as the Three Lions begin their quest for global glory in Qatar. Arsenal star Saka will be looking to provide an attacking threat alongside Chelsea winger Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane – who dons the captain’s armband. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford lines up between the sticks, with Newcastle star Kieran Trippier and Manchester United ace Luke Shaw filling the full-back berths. Maguire and John Stones, who are domestic rivals with Manchester giants United and City, rekindle their productive partnership from the 2018 World Cup at centre-half.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: In England’s engine room, Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham is partnered by Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount and West Ham holding midfielder Declan Rice. Leicester midfielder James Maddison is unavailable after carrying a knock into the tournament but Kyle Walker - another injury concern - is on the bench.
ENGLAND XI TO FACE IRAN: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.
DID YOU KNOW? England come into the 2022 World Cup on a six-game winless run (D3 L3); their longest ever stretch without a victory going into a major tournament.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? After facing Iran, England will tackle the United States on Friday before completing their Group B schedule against Wales on November 29.
