Sadio Mane wants to stay at Bayern Munich amid Chelsea, Man Utd & Newcastle links despite struggles and Leroy Sane punch incident

Sadio Mane reportedly wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite his nightmare first season, which included a bust-up with team-mate Leroy Sane.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane has been linked away from Bayern, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle said to hold an interest in securing his signature, but Fabrizio Romano reports that the Senegal international wants to stay at the club. Signed from Liverpool last summer, Mane has struggled with injury this season, and also clashed with Leroy Sane after a Champions League loss to Manchester City. Mane was suspended after allegedly punching his team-mate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has struggled for minutes at Bayern and has not produced the kind of numbers he did during his time in the Premier League. The 31-year-old has scored 12 goals and laid on six assists this season; he ended the 2021-22 campaign with 23 goals and five assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mane signed a contract until 2025 when he arrived at Bayern and is said to believe wholeheartedly in the project at the club, while Romano reports that he has a good relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Bayern have just two games of the season remaining, against RB Leipzig and Koln, and are only one point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.