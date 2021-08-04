Sabitzer tells RB Leipzig he doesn't want to renew his contract amid Bayern Munich transfer links

The Austrian has been heavily linked with the Bundesliga champions and has now told his club that he isn't interested in extending his contract

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has told the club that he doesn't want to extend his contract, Goal and SPOX has learned, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.

Austria international Sabitzer's deal with the Bundesliga side ends in 2022 although, as it stands, he does not want to extend his contract beyond that point.

German champions Bayern have been the side most consistently linked with Sabitzer, although it is understood that no official bid has been made yet.

What's the latest?

Reports in Germany state that Bayern are keen on Sabitzer, with BILD going as far as claiming that negotiations between the two clubs are getting underway.

Indeed, new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann coached the Austrian during his time in charge at Leipzig, promoting the 27-year-old to the position of captain.

Sabitzer, who helped Austria reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, has been regularly linked with moves away from Leipzig, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund also among those said to be interested in the past.

It remains to be seen if a transfer will be arranged this summer, although Leipzig run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2022, should they fail to agree a contract extension.

Have Bayern made a bid?

Goal and SPOX have learned that, while Nagelsmann is a big fan of the midfielder, no official bid has been made to reunite him with Sabitzer at Bayern.

There have been suggestions that Leon Goretzka could leave in the summer, although it is understood that the Germany international is focused on staying put despite having thus far failed to agree a new contract.

Indeed, it appears Bayern are looking at adding to their midfield options rather than replacing Goretzka, with the likes of Michael Cuisance, who has been given a chance to impress in pre-season, and Corentin Tolisso also at the club.

When asked about his future last year, Sabitzer revealed he was "open to everything" when linked with a switch to Tottenham and has now made his intentions clear to Leipzig over not wanting to extend his deal.

