Will Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney take a Wrexham game to the United States? Carabao Cup or FA Cup idea floated for Hollywood superstars

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will not be taking a Wrexham league game to America, but a domestic cup idea has been floated.

Hollywood co-owners have been in place at SToK Racecourse since 2021. They have overseen a meteoric rise from the Red Dragons that has delivered a historic run of three successive promotions and a place in the Championship for 2025-26.

There have been suggestions - with more ownership groups arriving in the UK from the United States - that a competitive fixture could be taken over the Atlantic at some stage. A clash between Wrexham and Birmingham City - who have NFL legend Tom Brady on their board - was considered by many to tick brand-building boxes for the EFL.

That proposal was quickly shot down, with Wrexham director and former chief executive of the Football League Shaun Harvey reiterating that there are no plans to make Wrexham league games an international event. Other options could, however, be explored.

Harvey told the Rich and Rob podcast when asked if the likes of Wrexham will ever take a match that has points at stake over to America: “I don’t think it’ll ever happen. Not a league game. I could see a Carabao, I could see a FA Cup game overseas. And I think I’d actually support that. It’d be expanding the brand of the club.

“The principle of League football is you play everybody home and away. There are a few examples but generally all 23 home games should be played on the same ground. And as a visiting club, you visit the 23 clubs that come to play you. That’s obviously EFL, it’s 38 in the Premier League.

“If you start taking League games away from that local community, surely you’re beginning to erode the very thing you celebrate and its strength. I could see a cup game.”

Harvey added: “If an overseas owner wants to grow the brand of their football club in the domestic market, where they originate from, why wouldn’t - and I’m using old examples here - Nottingham Forest be able to play their Carabao Cup first round game in Kuwait at the time? Or if you had a Thai owner, go to Thailand or an American owner go to America?

“Why not? You are building the brand of the club, but you are not building it at the expense of the strength of the domestic competition that we all applaud and want to keep in place.”

Wrexham, who have added Ryan Hardie to their ranks and continue to scour the transfer market for more marquee additions, will discover their schedule for 2025-26 on Thursday when the EFL fixture lists are released.