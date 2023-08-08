'Rub my golden foot' - Ryan Reynolds gives hilarious Paul Mullin injury update as Rob McElhenney reveals when Wrexham striker will return from United States

Ryan Reynolds provided a hilarious Paul Mullin injury update before Rob McElhenney revealed when the Wrexham striker will return from United States.

Mullin recovering in the United States

Missed League Two opener against MK Dons

McElhenney reveals when he will return to Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? After suffering a punctured lung during Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side in the USA, Mullin had been recovering at McElhenney's house in Los Angeles before being given the all clear to head back to Wales and join his team-mates. During Mullin's stay, he was paid a visit by Reynolds, who is a co-owner at Wrexham alongside McElhenney, and the Hollywood star has jokingly claimed that Mullin asked him to 'rub his feet'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was weird because when I was looking after him every day, he said, 'Ryan, rub my golden foot.' What? 'No, these ribs are the problem'," Reynolds revealed to Sky Sports.

McElhenney then asked, "You did it though, right?", to which Reynolds responded immediately, "Of course I did. It was a privilege".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has been barred from flying back as he is recovering from a punctured lung, while Wrexham continue to prepare for their EFL Cup tie against Wigan Athletic without the presence of their talismanic striker. However, McElhenney revealed that Mullin is progressing at a swift pace in the presence of his friends and will be ready to fly back within two weeks.

"We invited him to stay at our house, but he had two friends that came out from Liverpool and stayed with him. And we got him a place right there on the beach and they are going to stay with him for the next two weeks until he's able to fly," McElhenney stated.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham suffered a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons in their League Two opener in the absence of Mullin. However, Phil Parkinson's men willlook to return to winning ways when they face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday in the EFL Cup first round at the Racecourse Ground.