Had enough! Ronaldo trudges down tunnel four minutes before final whistle after substitution snub against Tottenham

Unused substitute Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel with four minutes left to play of Man Utd's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Red Devils were 2-0 up

United hadn't used all their subs

There was still time on the clock

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes had all but confirmed a win at Old Trafford but this wasn't enough to keep Ronaldo satisfied. Having been left on the bench up to that point, he headed down the tunnel in the 90th minute (with four mins of injury time still to play).

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport after the game, United boss Erik ten Hag said of Ronaldo: "He was there. I have seen him yeah, but I didn't speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. Today, we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this for Saturday. Chelsea, another big game but the Premier League is so exciting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seeing as Ten Hag had two more substitutes to potentially play, this was an act of pure disregard from the veteran forward. Ronaldo has started just two Premier League games this term, but it might be some time before he begins another after this petulant display.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Having won this game without their legendary forward, they may have to repeat the trick away at Chelsea on the weekend.