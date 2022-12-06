WATCH: Who needs Ronaldo? CR7's replacement Ramos gives Portugal the lead in World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland with explosive finish
- Cristiano Ronaldo benched
- Ramos starts for Portugal
- Opens scoring with fine strike
WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos started in place of Ronaldo in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday and needed just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old smashed a powerful effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his near post to fire Portugal into an early lead.
WHAT A STRIKE!! 🤩— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022
Who saw that coming from Goncalo Ramos!! 🇵🇹
The 21-year-old only had 35 minutes of international experience before tonight... 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gll8GEBi2d
WHAT A STRIKE BY RAMOS 🚀🎯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/P7NLzsiU7s— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal manager Fernando Santos raised eyebrows with his decision to drop Ronaldo and bring in Ramos. However, his decision appears to have paid off with Ramos showing exactly what he can do by opening the scoring. Ramos has also done something Ronaldo is yet to manage, score in the knockout stages of a World Cup.
WHAT NEXT? The winners of the match between Portugal and Switzerland will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
