Lionel Messi starts for PSG, while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Riyadh All-Stars in Thursday's friendly.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Ronaldo highlight a star-studded showing between PSG and a collection of the Saudi Pro League's best players. PSG have fielded a near full strength lineup, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also handed starting berths. Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos are also in the XI.

Ronaldo is joined by fellow former Manchester United player Odion Ighalo up front, while David Ospina starts in goal for the Riyadh All-Stars.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: