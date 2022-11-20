‘Ronaldo has been Manchester United’s heartbeat’ – Usain Bolt ‘sad’ to see Portuguese heading out of Old Trafford
- Iconic figure has criticised Red Devils
- Seemingly no way back for him
- Second spell at Old Trafford coming to a close
WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears destined to sever ties with the Red Devils once his involvement at the 2022 World Cup with Portugal comes to a close, with an explosive interview seeing him question the board and coaching staff at Old Trafford. There appears to be no way back for the 37-year-old, who returned to England in 2021, and Bolt is disappointed to see a legendary figure tarnishing his legacy – although he can appreciate why a born winner is finding life frustrating after being benched on a regular basis this season.
WHAT THEY SAID: Jamaican sprint icon Bolt has told Sky Sports: “I’m sad to see him go. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been – as far as I can say – Manchester United’s heartbeat. He has done so well for the club. For me it is going to be stressful to see him go but I understand what he’s saying. I watched the interview, so I know what’s going on.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo hit 118 goals through 292 appearances during his first spell with United – helping them to three Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and helping himself to a first Golden Ball – while a further 27 efforts have been recorded across 54 outings in his second stint with the Red Devils.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Having failed to force through a move elsewhere during the last transfer window, the 2022-23 campaign was always likely to be Ronaldo’s last as a Manchester United player as his contract is due to expire at the end of the current season.
Editors' Picks
- Mane injury is a blow for the whole World Cup - Cisse wants fearless Senegal
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- WATCH: Morocco fans sing Sadio Mane song for Senegalese in Qatar, World Cup spirit is alive!
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo