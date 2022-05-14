Ronaldo appears to feature in leaked new 2022-23 Man Utd home, away & third shirts as fans hope it proves he's staying

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance in an alleged shirt leak has raised hopes that the striker could still be lining up at Old Trafford next season.

The veteran forward's future at the club is by no means certain after they failed to clinch Champions League qualification in 2021-22.

But he was seen posing in what may be United's new model of shirt for next term, which could mean he will stick it out for another year or longer.

What are the leaked 2022-23 Man Utd kits featuring Ronaldo?

On Saturday the United Stand published a series of photos purportedly showing United's shirts for 2022-23.

The home, away and third edition were all captured, but perhaps just as significant is the man chosen to model them.

Ronaldo is shown wearing each jersey, something which suggests his future may still be up in the air - as departing players are rarely chosen to show off a new kit.

Are the leaked 2022-23 Man Utd kits legitimate?

At this point there is no way to tell whether the shirts featured in the leaked pictures are the legitimate final models that will be worn next term.

But they do seem to be identical to the ones leaked earlier in May by Jersey Review on Instagram, hinting that the design is now set and ready to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks.

Will Ronaldo be staying at Man Utd?

United's failure to make the top four was a big blow to their hopes of keeping Ronaldo, one of the most successful players in Champions League history.

At 37 his time at the top is also coming to a close, though he has still pitched in with 24 goals in all competitions in his first season back at Old Trafford.

On Friday, he also hinted that he might be lining up under new coach Erik ten Hag, telling United's official website: "I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

