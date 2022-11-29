WATCH: Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration copied by Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens during NFL game

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers was caught copying Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration during an NFL game.

Pickens was celebrating two-point conversion

Copied Ronaldo's 'Siu' routine

CR7 decided not to do it against Uruguay

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration continues to make headlines. In an NFL match between Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Pickens copied the Portuguese forward's iconic routine after a successful two-point conversion that gave his team the 24-17 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, after he thought he had scored against Uruguay on Monday, did not perform his customary 'Siu' celebration and instead ran straight to Bruno Fernandes. Indeed, FIFA officially attributed the goal to the Manchester United midfielder, rather than the Portugal captain.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will return to action on Friday against South Korea in their final group-stage game of the World Cup after having secured a round-of-16 berth with a win over Uruguay.