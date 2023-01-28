'Unfortunately he's staying' - Roma boss Mourinho gives blunt transfer update on Premier League-linked Zaniolo

Roma's exasperation with attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo was very apparent in Jose Mourinho's press conference ahead of his side's trip to Napoli.

Zaniolo refuses to meet Bournemouth

Roma furious

Mourinho blasts player

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma's fraught relationship with Zaniolo took a new twist on Saturday as the player declined to meet representatives of Bournemouth over a possible transfer. That angered his club, who had been seeking a destination for the unsettled Italian international. In his press conference ahead of the Napoli game, Mourinho vented that frustration.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unfortunately, Zaniolo seems to be staying," said Mourinho. "I say that because he told all of us that he doesn't want to play or train for Roma. After the game with Spezia I said I thought he would stay and now I say unfortunately it looks like that's the case. I can't tell you the details, but he is not available tomorrow. All that matters now is that we are focused on tomorrow's game with the players who want to do well for this club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Zaniolo saga has been the main feature of Roma's transfer window, with the 23-year-old intent on finding a way out. Bournemouth's offer was the only bid deemed acceptable by the board but it appears the player had loftier ideas.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Both parties will hope that an acceptable offer arrives before Tuesday's transfer deadline. If not, it could be a tense few months ahead if the club follow through on their threat to freeze the player out of the team.