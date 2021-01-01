Robertson rues dropped points for Liverpool but delights in standing at Premier League summit

The Scottish full-back admits Jurgen Klopp’s side should be clear of the chasing pack, but he is looking forward to a tough title defence

Andy Robertson admits that should have “a couple more points” on the board, but the Reds are still revelling in a standing at the top of the Premier League table and will not be surrendering their crown without a fight.

A first title triumph in 30 years was wrapped up in record-breaking style by Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

Remaining on the loftiest of perches is proving to be more difficult than clambering onto it, with the top-flight playing field in starting to level out in 2020-21.

Any number of sides are daring to dream that this could be their year, with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all in the mix.

Liverpool continue to lead the way for now, but they have been held by West Brom and Newcastle in their last two outings and know they have it all to do in the defence of much-coveted silverware.

On that quest, Robertson has told Premier League Productions: “Obviously we're still top – of course we would have liked to be top by a couple more points than we have.

“The last couple of games have been frustrating for different reasons but we're entering the New Year top of the league and looking to kick on now.

“Hopefully we can put a run of wins together that can cement our place at the top. But we know it's not going to be easy. I think this season has shown that from every team.

“We need to be at our best to win games of football this season.”

Liverpool will be tested again in their next fixture, as they prepare to head for on Monday, with Robertson aware that former Reds star Danny Ings will pose a considerable threat to his fellow defenders at St Mary’s.

The international left-back said of the Saints: “I've watched Southampton probably since the 9-0 defeat against Leicester. They really kicked on after that point.

“I think a lot of people were concerned at that point but that was then maybe the shake-up that they needed. Since then they've been one of the best teams in the league.

“A really good manager and you can highlight Ingsy's importance, his goals and goal contributions – of course he's their No.9, their main striker – but they have so many good players.

“The midfield – [James] Ward-Prowse, [Stuart] Armstrong – are so good and the defence has got a lot more solid and they're keeping a lot more clean sheets. They're a really tough team to play against, a really tough opponent.

“Like probably every other game, we need to be at our best to get anything from this game and hopefully we can. Hopefully we can get a positive result.”