Wrexham release statement after alarming leak images following storm as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to avoid huge repair bill

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be relieved to hear that their finances will not be taking a battering following storm damage at Wrexham’s home.

Wales was battered by wind and rain

Roof sprung alarming leaks

Quick fixes to be completed this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? SToK Racecourse was battered by wild wind and rain on June 18, leading to alarming leaks being sprung that forced those attending a Father’s Day meal to head for alternative forms of cover. There were fears that more reconstruction work would be required in North Wales during what is already shaping up to be a busy summer, but a full investigation of the stadium’s roof has delivered a positive update.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We are pleased to confirm that, following investigation into the large leak in the Macron Stand on Sunday (June 18), there is no structural damage to the stand. In the wake of the torrential rain that impacted the whole region on the day, the underground drains became overwhelmed which led to our downpipes and gutters to overflow. This led to a significant amount of water leaked into the Stand causing a suspended ceiling to collapse and damage to the internal decorations.

“Guests attending the third sitting of our Father’s Day meal in the 1864 Suite were safely escorted out of the building, as a precaution, in case the situation worsened and will be refunded in full. All the repairs will be carried out and completed long before fans are welcomed back into the Racecourse Ground for the new season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are already working on building a new Kop Stand at their famous old home, as they prepare to rejoin the Football League ranks for the first time in 15 years.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney continue to both generate and spend important funds at the Racecourse, with Wrexham discovering that – following a summer tour to the United States during which they will face the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea – their 2023-24 campaign will begin on August 5 with a home date against MK Dons.