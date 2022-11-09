Reece James told he won't be in England's final World Cup squad

Reece James has been told that he will not be going to the World Cup for England after suffering a knee injury in the Champions League.

  • James told he won't go to World Cup
  • Still recovering from knee injury
  • Southgate not keen on taking risk

WHAT HAPPENED? James' World Cup dream appears to be over, with Gareth Southgate set to finalise his England squad without the right-back due to a knee injury he picked up in October, according to widespread reports. The Athletic has reported that Southgate called the 22-year-old on Tuesday to inform him of his decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After he collided with Theo Hernandez during Chelsea's victory at the San Siro in the Champions League, James was hit with an eight-week injury layoff following a knee injury. Blues boss Graham Potter confirmed that the full-back was back jogging with the group on Tuesday, but Southgate won't be risking him in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? With his World Cup chances now in tatters, James must now focus on using the time wisely, with all eyes on a return to the pitch for Chelsea once the tournament comes to an end in December.

