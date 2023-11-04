Record-breaking offer! Chelsea's Emma Hayes will become the highest-paid coach in women’s football as USWNT boss

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is set to become the highest-paid coach in the world of women's football when she joins the U.S. women's national team.

Hayes to leave Chelsea role

Set to take over at USWNT

Will be highest-paid women's coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues announced Hayes will leave her post at the end of the 2023/24 season on Saturday. After more than 11 years in the role, during which time she has won 15 trophies at the west London outfit, she will "pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football". The Athletic reports Hayes will receive a "record-breaking offer" that will make her the best-paid coach on the planet in the women's game when she joins the USWNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: News of Hayes' departure will have sent shockwaves across the WSL and amongst Chelsea's fans. Hayes has won six league titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups, and it remains to be seen how the Blues will fare without their manager at the helm.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? U.S. Soccer has been looking for a permanent successor for Vlatko Andonovski ever since he resigned in August. Twila Kilgore is interim coach but Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's sporting director, previously indicated he wanted to find a new coach in early December. Hayes won't take up her role until next summer, with the WSL season finishing at the end of May 2024.