Real Madrid vs Celtic : Lineups and LIVE updates

Abhinav Nair
|
Toni Kroos Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2022-23Getty Images
Real Madrid vs CelticReal MadridCelticUEFA Champions League

Los Blancos hope to bounce back with a win against Celtic

Real Madrid will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Celtic in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Real Madrid are winless in their last 2 games, having lost against RB Leipzig in their last UCL tie. While their place in the knockout rounds is confirmed, they will still need a win to advance as group leaders.

Celtic are last in Group F and haven't won a single game during their Champions League campaign. Yet they can still surprise Real Madrid and will be hoping to end their dismal campaign on a high note by going all out.

Real Madrid vs Celtic predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic (4-4-2): Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Hatate, O'Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

Real Madrid vs Celtic LIVE updates


Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Up next will be a trip away to 9th placed Rayo Vallecano for Real Madrid on 7th November, with their final game before the World Cup seeing them host 19th-placed Cadiz at home on 10th November. They will return to action away to Valladolid in the league on 31st December.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

55262 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
55262 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks