Real Madrid pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Real Madrid's 2023-24 pre-season will be an important one as Los Blancos, with faced with the issue of revitalising an aging squad and closing the gap to Barcelona in La Liga.

Last year, Carlo Ancelotti's side kept things simple, heading to the United States for a brief tour before returning to Valdebebas to prepare for the year. This season, things look to be much the same. And without the European Super Cup to worry about, Los Blancos should have even more time to prepare.

Real Madrid pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

Date Game Kick-off time Venue July 23 AC Milan 10:00pm ET / 3:00am BST Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA July 26 Manchester United 10:30pm ET / 5:30am BST NRG Stadium, Houston, TX July 29 Barcelona 5:00pm ET / 10:00pm BST AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX August 2 Juventus 7:30pm ET / 12:30am BST Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Los Blancos have announced an American tour, and have scheduled four fixtures in two weeks. They will open the trip with a contest against Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan on July 23 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. Their tour will continue three days later, when Madrid are set to square off against Manchester United on July 26 in Houston, Texas. The Spanish giants will stay in Texas for the big one: an American Clasico with arch-rivals Barcelona on July 29. Madrid will round things off with a clash with Juventus in Orlando on August 2. The American trip will also see Madrid debut their 2023-24 home kit.

Real Madrid pre-season 2023 tickets

Tickets are available on the Soccer Champions Tour website.

You can also buy tickets to Real Madrid's pre-season games from Ticketmaster.

How to watch & stream Real Madrid 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for Real Madrid's pre-season contests are yet to be confirmed, but the club's in-house network, Real Madrid TV, has carried friendlies in the past, and will likely do so again this summer. Highlights and other coverage will also be available on Real Madrid's official YouTube channel. Fubo TV and Fox Sports 2 have also been options for viewers in the US.

Real Madrid 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

Los Blancos will likely field a much-changed squad this summer. Karim Benzema has left for the Saudi Pro League, and Madrid will hope to replace him with disgruntled Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, fresh off a big money move to the Spanish capital, should also be available to kickstart his Madrid career. Promising winger Arda Guler, recently signed from Fenerbahce, is set to feature, too.

But some of the big names will still be around. Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will be in the fold, as will Thibaut Courtois and Eduardo Camavinga. And after months of speculation, Carlo Ancelotti will still be the manager come July.

When does Real Madrid's 2023-24 season start?

La Liga will start the 2023-24 season on Saturday, August 12, 2023, and last until late May 2024. Fixtures are not yet available, but are set to be announced on June 22nd.