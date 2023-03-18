Real Madrid now FAVOURITES to land Josko Gvardiol as Man City, Chelsea & Liverpool suffer transfer blow

Real Madrid are considered the favourites to land RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and could even land the defender in the summer.

Real Madrid favourites to sign Gvardiol

Premier League giants suffer transfer blow

Gvardiol has a release clause in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite interest from Premier League giants Manchester, Chelsea and Liverpool, it looks like Real Madrid will be the next destination of the Croatian defender. Gvardiol himself is also reportedly keen on finalising a deal with Los Blancos as soon as possible, according to 90min.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old central defender has a release clause of €110m (£97m/$119m) in his contract that can be activated in the summer of 2024. While Leipzig are keen on retaining the player's services until then, Gvardiol could move on in the next transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid have expressed their interest in signing the Croatian international on several occasions in the past and are now reportedly leading the race to sign him, but with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham also on their radar, it will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants can realistically sign both Bundesliga stars for mega money.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JOSKO GVARDIOL? The defender will next be seen in action in Bundesliga on Saturday when Leipzig face VFL Bochum.