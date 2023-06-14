Real Madrid confirm Jude Bellingham's €103m transfer from Borussia Dortmund on six-season deal

Real Madrid have confirmed Jude Bellingham's €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Real announce Bellingham

Presentation to take place on Thursday

Midfielder committing to six-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's move to Santiago Bernabeu was first announced by Borussia Dortmund last week, with the German club also confirming the huge €103m (£88m/$110m) transfer fee. The 19-year-old then completed a medical before finalising terms with Real, who will officially present him as their newest signing this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Spanish giants released an official statement announcing the deal on Wednesday, which reads: "Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons."

The club added on Bellingham's presentation ceremony: "Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has committed his future to Real through to 2029, bringing to an end his hugely impressive spell in Germany with Dortmund. The England international joined BVB from Birmingham City back in 2020, and went on to record 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. Manchester City and Liverpool had also been strongly linked with Bellingham, but he has opted to continue his development under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The England midfielder was initially included in Gareth Southgate's latest squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. However, the FA have since confirmed that Bellingham will play no part in either fixture, as he is still recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of Dortmund's final game of the 2022-23 campaign.