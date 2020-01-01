Real Madrid to offer €50m-rated Jovic to Napoli as Fabian Ruiz transfer sweetener

Zinedine Zidane is prepared to part with a striker who has flopped with the Blancos and he could be used in a bid to bring a midfielder back to Spain

are prepared to part with Luka Jovic in the next transfer window and could look to use him as a sweetener in a bid to prise Fabian Ruiz away from .

Sources close to the Liga giants have revealed to Goal that the Blancos are exploring ways to bring Ruiz’s asking price down.

They are eager to bring the international back to his roots, but are reluctant to splash the cash again in testing financial times for clubs across the world.

Jovic could be offered to Napoli to help the side counter the loss of a key man in Ruiz as Real are starting to lose patience with the Serbian striker that they only snapped up in the summer of 2019.

A deal was struck with as those at Santiago Bernabeu won the race for one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, however, Jovic has managed just two goals in his debut campaign and frustrated those in Madrid when breaking coronavirus quarantine protocol to return to his homeland.

The 22-year-old now finds himself in the shop window as a result, with Zinedine Zidane looking to move him on.

Real believe they can recoup around €50 million (£44m/$54m) from any deal involving Jovic, despite his struggles in Spain.

It could be that a standalone agreement is reached to take the player off their books, or a part-exchange package could be sought.

Ruiz could form part of that, with Real having made the 24-year-old midfielder a top target and Napoli may be willing to discuss a deal that involves Jovic as they also face the threat of losing in-demand frontman Arkadiusz Milik to one of his many suitors.

No discussions can be held as yet, though, with restrictions of movement in place during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Jovic remains back in Belgrade and is being prevented from returning to Madrid. Having already caused controversy by leaving Spain during lockdown, the Serb has been warned by government officials that he will be arrested if he takes matters into his own hands again and that makes a decision on his future difficult, but Jovic is willing to listen to offers from afar.

He accepts that he has disappointed during his debut campaign at the Bernabeu and that another move may be required in order to get the game time he craves and rediscover his spark.