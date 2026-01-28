How to get Real Betis vs Feyenoord tickets: Europa League tickets, January 29 fixture, predictions & more

Real Betis and Feyenoord are both desperate for a European victory, for differing reasons. It means that we are set for an enthralling Europa League encounter when the pair clash at Betis’ temporary Estadio La Cartuja home in Seville this Thursday night.

Who’s going to hold their nerve in this Matchday 8 epic? You could be in Seville to find out in person. Let GOAL give you all the latest Real Betis vs Feyenoord ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Real Betis vs Feyenoord Europa League match?

Real Betis look to bounce back from their setback in Greece by sealing a top-8 spot in the Europa League standings. Below are details of the forthcoming match:

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Real Betis vs Feyenoord (9pm) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets

What to expect from Real Betis vs Feyenoord?

The 2025 UEFA Conference League runners-up, Real Betis, were left kicking themselves last week. After an impressive start to their Europa League group phase campaign, which saw them pick up 14 points and go unbeaten during the first six Matchdays, they suffered defeat against PAOK in Greece last Thursday. It leaves them 8th in the standings with no room for another slip-up, if they want to bag a bye to the Round of 16. At least Betis know that they are progressing, whatever happens in Seville. Feyenoord, on the other hand, could be exiting the competition for good if things don’t go their way on Spanish soil.

It’s been a hard grind for the Dutch outfit, who have been crowned continental champions on three occasions in the past (European Cup 1970, UEFA Cup 1974 & 2002). They’ve lost five of their seven Europa League starts to date, including all three away games. Robin Van Persie’s men were beaten heavily by Fenerbahce in Turkey during the Champions League qualifiers. However, last week’s 3-0 success against Sturm Graz will have given Feyenoord a much-needed boost as they head into this must-win match-up with Betis.

How to buy Real Betis vs Feyenoord Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Real Betis vs Feyenoord tickets, go to Real Betis’ club site and secure your seat(s) there.

Securing tickets for Real Betis matches in the Europa League is generally manageable, though availability can vary based on factors such as the stage of the competition, the opponent, and the date.

Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of these European encounters, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Real Betis matches vary based on the competition, opponent, seat location, and match significance. For the forthcoming Europa League match vs Feyenoord, they ranged from €25-33, as follows:

Preferencia (West Stand): €33

Fondo (East Stand): €33

Gol Norte (North End): €26

Gol Sur (South End): €25

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, are currently available from €50 upwards.

How to get Real Betis vs Feyenoord Europa League hospitality tickets

There are various hospitality options available at Estadio La Cartuja, giving you access to a host of exclusive experiences and upgrades that will make your matchday truly unforgettable:

VIP Boxes

Private and exclusive spaces with catering and personalised attention throughout the match:

A: Central Private Box (from €4091)

B: Side Private Box (from €3616)

C: Private Box Area (from €3145)

VIP Seats

As well as securing match seats in prime positions, there is also access to premium catering and beverage options in the VIP lounge:

D: VIP Terrace (from €3781)

E: Player’s Club (from €4917)

F: Central VIP Preference (from €3256)

G: South VIP preference (from €2603)

H: North VIP preference (from €2413)

I: Premium Seating (from €1921)

J: Premium End (from €1455)

Upcoming Real Betis fixtures

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Competition Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Real Betis vs Feyenoord (9pm) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) UEL Tickets Sun, Feb 1 Real Betis vs Valencia (4.15pm) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) La Liga Tickets Thu, Feb 5 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid (9pm) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) Copa del Rey Tickets Sun, Feb 8 Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis (6.30pm) Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid) La Liga Tickets Sun, Feb 15 Mallorca vs Real Betis (TBC) Estadi Mallorca Son Moix (Mallorca) La Liga Tickets Sun, Feb 22 Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano (TBC) Estadio La Cartuja (Seville) La Liga Tickets

History of Estadio La Cartuja

La Cartuja Stadium, also known as the Seville Olympic Stadium, has been the temporary home of Real Betis since the start of this season, while the Benito Villamarin Stadium is undergoing a major renovation. La Cartuja, which is located in the northern part of Seville on Isla de la Cartuja, was inaugurated in May 1999, with an international football friendly between Spain and Croatia, shortly before it hosted the 1999 World Athletics Championships.

Over the years, La Cartuja has hosted numerous major sporting events including; the 2003 UEFA Cup Final, multiple Copa del Rey finals, Spanish football internationals and even Davis Cup finals in tennis. It has also staged high-profile concerts by U2, AC/DC, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and others.

Following recent upgrade work, La Cartuja is now the third-largest stadium in Spain, behind only Camp Nou (Barcelona) and the Bernabeu (Madrid).