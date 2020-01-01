Rashford accused of replicating Nani flaw at Man Utd as Scholes questions forward’s approach

Marcus Rashford has the same flaw in his game as former winger Nani once had, claims Paul Scholes, with the 23-year-old forward told he is not playing to his strengths.

The international has fared admirably since breaking into the senior fold at Old Trafford.

Impressive progress on the field has delivered 74 goals through 225 appearances at club level and 40 caps for his country.

Rashford has also landed an MBE for his fine work off the pitch, which has seen him become a campaigner for political change, but the general consensus is that he could offer even more.

Scholes is among those to share that opinion, with the United legend often left frustrated when watching a clearly talented frontman in action.

For him, a player with such blistering pace should be looking to get behind opposition defences at every opportunity, with said moves being made without the need for instruction.

Former Red Devils winger Nani boasted similar qualities in his heyday, but the Portuguese was another who needed to be guided through matches and told where to be at any given time.

Scholes told BT Sport of Rashford: “Players need to know their strengths. Marcus' strengths is running in behind, Mason Greenwood's strength is running in behind because of his pace.

“Now if you’ve got time on the ball you should be able to play that ball over the top to them.

“If you're a central midfielder for Manchester United you should be able to play that ball over the top. I'm not sure if Fred is. He might be.

“I was lucky enough to play with great forwards – Robin [van Persie], [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, all players who ran in behind and you didn't need to tell them.

“I probably only played with one player who you had to constantly tell - it was Nani. Nani had the strength to run in behind people but you had to keep telling him.

“It looks like Marcus is the same. You're the quick players in the team. You want to stretch the team.

“OK if it's not on, if Fred can't make the pass then create space for your [Paul] Pogbas, for your [Bruno] Fernandes, because the back four are pinned back. Sometimes Fred needs to demand more.”

Rashford drew a blank in his latest outing, as United suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the , but will be hoping to find a spark when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take in a crucial visit to in the Premier League on Saturday.