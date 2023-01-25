Rashford Man Utd celebration copied by Bayern star Kimmich & Newcastle's Joelinton on same night

Joelinton and Joshua Kimmich were both on the scoresheet on Tuesday and chose to celebrate using Marcus Rashford's trademark Manchester United move.

Joelinton scores against Southampton

Kimmich on target for Bayern

Both players use Rashford celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has been in prolific form since returning from the World Cup, scoring nine times in all competitions for Manchester United and pulling out a new celebration to boot. Rival players are now copying the England international, with Newcastle's Joelinton using the celebration after scoring against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and Joshua Kimmich following suit for Bayern Munich after netting a late equaliser in their Bundesliga clash with Koln.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two players aren't the only ones to have mimicked Rashford this season. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka also copied the celebration after scoring in Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Rashford is yet to reveal what his celebration is all about, but it's thought to be related to his mental health. The striker has openly admitted he often wasn't "in the right headspace" last season and has credited his improvement in form to progress with his mental health.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The striker will be hoping he gets the opportunity to pull out his celebration again on Wednesday when Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.