Rashford injury 'more severe than we expected', says Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marucs Rashford's injury is worse than Manchester United originally feared as the timetable for the forward's return has come into question.
Rashford first picked up the knock against Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay when the forward came on as a second half substitute but was forced offafter just 15 minutes on the pitch
Solskjaer later revealed that Rashford would be out for at least six weeks due to a double stress fracture in his back, keeping the England star out of action for a vital part of the season.
However, it now appears that the six-week timetable will be extended as Solskjaer says the forward will be out for a bit longer to rest and recover.
"He had a scan and it more severe than we expected. When it heals he'll be stronger for it so we can't rush him," Solskjaer said on Wednesday.
He added: "I was hoping he would recover quicker than it looks like he will."
