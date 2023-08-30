Randal Kolo Muani refuses to train for Eintracht Frankfurt in bid to push through PSG transfer as German club issues statement on the forward's 'wrong' behaviour

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has refused to train with the club as he bids to force through a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kolo Muani has been the subject of interest from PSG throughout the summer and the French club had a bid worth €80m (£69m/$86m) rejected earlier this week. Now, Kolo Muani has effectively gone on strike, with Eintracht issuing a statement confirming that he has refused to train prior to the club's Europa Conference League play-off second leg clash with Levski Sofia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eintracht have expressed their disappointment in the 24-year-old, who scored 15 Bundesliga goals last season. The club's sporting director, Markus Krosche, said in an official statement: "We got to know Randal differently and know his real character. There's a lot coming at him at the moment and this has resulted in this reaction, which is wrong, something we've made clear to him and those around him in all its implications.

"We will play the game against Levski Sofia without him. It is clear to us: behavior has no influence on transfer activities. The important thing now is the important game against Sofia. This is a top priority and of great importance for the club. Our team is of high quality and they are fully focused on tomorrow’s game.”

WHAT NEXT? It feels likely that PSG will table another bid for Kolo Muani as they aim to strengthen their forward line this summer, but it remains to be seen if they will close a deal with the window set to close on September 1.