AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic advised team-mate Rafael Leao to "focus on football" after he previewed his second album under the alias 'Way 45'.

Rafael Leao comes out with his second music album

Some teammates had a positive reaction to it

Teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic asks him to 'focus on football'

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao is planning a release a second album under the name 'Way-45' as the Portuguese international continues to impress his fans on and off the pitch. The 2021-22 Serie-A Player of the Year, previously came out with an album titled 'Beginning' in 2021, and previewed a snippet of his second offering to his team-mates. While some were happy with Leao's success, 41-year-old Ibrahimovic had alternative advice for the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: When talking about his latest release and his love for music, Leao suggested in an interview with Rolling Stone UK (via Football Italia): “I always wanted to do something in music and I find it really allows me to express myself because I’m shy. I’m a shy person and I don’t always show my emotions and my feelings. But through the music I can do that, and it’s just like another world for me.”

When the AC Milan forward was asked about the response of the dressing room on the release, he stated some were supportive while others laughed. “Yes, they’ve heard it! Some have laughed at it, but others have been more supportive. Zlatan Ibrahimovic laughed at it. He laughed at it and told me to focus on football instead! But the rest have told me to keep going and do my thing,” stated Leao.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese goal machine is reportedly utilising the salary he earns from playing football to set up his own label and is working hard to give opportunities to up-and-coming Portuguese artists. He added: “I was a kid in a hoodie from a small town with a dream who somehow became a superstar. When I was struggling I didn’t think this would happen.”

While Leao continues to accomplish his love for music, he further claimed that he would choose football over rap. “Football, of course! It’s given me a lot and I love it, it just has to be,” said the AC Milan forward.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? With AC Milan entering the semi-finals of the Champions League, Leao will have to switch his attention from music to football when the Italian side host city rivals Inter Milan on May 11.