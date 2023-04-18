Rafael Leao turned on the style as AC Milan made it 2-0 on aggregate against Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Milan open the scoring against Napoli

Leao creates the goal with solo run

Giroud nets after missing earlier penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan took the lead two minutes before half-time after a brillliant run from Leao. The 23-year-old ran from inside his own half and all the way into the Napoli penalty area, before squaring the ball across goal for Olivier Giroud to tap home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal will make Giroud feel a whole lot better as the Frenchman had missed a penalty earlier in the half. Giroud's goal also puts Milan 2-0 up on aggregate in the tie and in a strong position to progress to the last four.

WHAT NEXT? The winners of the tie will play either Inter or Benfica in the semi-finals. The Nerazzurri lead 2-0 from the first leg in Portugal.