WATCH: Rachel Daly is a born goalscorer! Lionesses star smashes past Mary Earps to put Aston Villa 1-0 up against Man Utd on WSL opening day - only for Red Devils to seal dramatic late win

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly hit the ground running on the opening weekend of the WSL season but Manchester United hit back for a dramatic late win.

Daly slots past England team-mate

Puts Villa ahead despite red

United hit back for late win

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa were down to 10 following Kirsty Hanson's 74th-minute dismissal but made light of that setback, breaking down the right wing where Adriana Leon crossed for Daly to power the home side into the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daly and Villa's joy was short-lived however as Lucia Garcia lashed in an equaliser minutes later, before substitute Rachel Williams headed an injury-time winner for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Daly and Villa will get a chance to put today's disappointment behind them when they visit Liverpool next Sunday