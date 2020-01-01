Pulisic reveals ‘nobody noticed’ him on first day at Chelsea as USMNT star had to ‘earn respect’

The United States international admits to having been “nervous” after linking up with the Blues, but has proved his worth to those at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic has revealed that “nobody noticed” him on his first day at , with the United States international having to “earn respect” from those around him at Stamford Bridge.

A £58 million ($72m) deal took the 21-year-old winger to west London in the summer of 2019.

Having made his name in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, a Premier League challenge was embraced by the ambitious performer.

Pulisic was, however, “nervous” upon arriving in and was hardly given the warmest of receptions in new surroundings.

Talent has shone through, though, and the hard-working forward has overcome a slow start to life in the Premier League to earn a regular role under Frank Lampard.

It has not been an easy ride, with injuries and the coronavirus pandemic stunting his progress, but Pulisic is pleased with his exploits to this point.

He told the 13&ME podcast of his experiences at Chelsea: “It was all pretty crazy what happened. I had to fly straight from my summer break right after the Gold Cup. I had one week off and I didn't really get a summer.

“The team had already started pre-season in so I flew straight there and I had to literally fly by myself and then meet the team who had flown from London.

“I had to go straight to the hotel and the next thing on the schedule was to go straight to training. I was tired, nervous and didn't know what to think but, ‘I'm at Chelsea and this is insane’.

“I got on the bus, they had just arrived as well. Everyone is half asleep, I go and sit on the bus and nobody even noticed me. Nobody said anything. There were maybe one or two guys who said ‘hey, hello’ and I was like, ‘what's going on here?’

“Those first couple of days of training I was nervous. You know how it's like when you move to a new team. They're nice guys off the field but to earn that respect you have to show on the field you have that ability, that's just how it is.

“I had to go in on day three when I had a really good training, scored some goals, had some nice plays and assists and then I felt the guys coming and talking to me and getting their respect.

“It's interesting how it works but they've been great guys and I've enjoyed it.”

Pulisic has recorded six goals and as many assists through 23 appearances for Chelsea in the 2019-20 campaign.