PSG 'very close' to maiden Champions League title, insists Ramos

The veteran defender does not think it will be long before the French side lift the famous trophy for the first time

Sergio Ramos insists new club Paris Saint-Germain are not far away from claiming their first Champions League title.

Victory in Europe's premier knockout competition has continued to elude the French side despite the huge investment from the club’s Qatari owners over the last decade.

The closest they have come is a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, but Ramos believes they are now ready to make the next step.

What did Ramos say?

Ramos knows what it takes to win the Champions League having lifted the trophy four times during his glittering 16-year career at Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old believes everything is in place for his new side to do the same and hopes his vast experience can be the final piece in the jigaw.

"What I noticed the most about this club is its strength,” he told PSG TV. “The thirst for winning that the players have. They want to come to a club like this.

“They have already played in the Champions League final, they are very close to being able to win it and that is something that attracts me. It can only be a perfect marriage.

“If I can contribute to it, that would be wonderful for me. It is a dream to think about win my fifth Champions League and the first for our club.”

The bigger picture

PSG have already flexed their financial muscles this summer as they look to reclaim the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille last season and finally end their wait for a Champions League trophy.

Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi has been the most expensive signing so far, with the Morocco international costing in the region of €60 million (£52m/$71m).

Georginio Wijnaldum has arrived from Liverpool, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also expected to join on a free transfer from AC Milan.

There have also been links with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as well as Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, while PSG are one of only a handful of clubs who could afford to sign Lionel Messi.

