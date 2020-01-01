PSG star Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus

and attacker Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19, Goal can confirm.

The forward, who is asymptomatic, has left the national team squad and will not feature for Les Bleus in their forthcoming Nations League fixture with in Paris on Tuesday, a match in which he was expected to form a forward trident along with Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial.

He featured in Saturday's 1-0 win over and scored the winning goal in that clash after breaking through a couple of challenges in the box before finishing from an acute angle.

More teams

He will not, however, take part in the rematch of the 2018 World Cup final, a match in which he memorably found the net.

Article continues below

It also throws into doubt his immediate participation when PSG finally start their campaign. Thomas Tuchel's side are slated to play Lens on Thursday followed by Le Classique against fierce rivals on Sunday.

Additionally, they will then face Metz next Wednesday and have a trip to Nice slated for September 20.

More to follow...