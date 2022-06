The French champions have unveiled their latest Nike strip ahead of the new season

Paris Saint-Germain have released their new 2022-23 home kit, which includes their Qatar Airways and GOAT sponsor logos together for the first time.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 champions have officially unveiled their latest Nike jersey ahead of their first title defence.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will wear the club's famous navy, red and white colours once again, but with an updated Hechter stripe design.

The word GOAT, which has become synonymous with Messi over his illustrious playing career, is also featured on the sleeve in light of PSG's partnership with the next generation lifestyle platform.

PSG 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

PSG have made their new men's home jersey available to buy via their club website for £93, with a Vapour Match Shirt version also on sale for £142.

PSG Feminine and junior 2022-23 shirts

The French outfit have also released a version of the strip for their Feminine side, which retails at the same price as the men's shirt.

A Little Kids edition is available for £69, while an Infants version is priced at a slightly lower £62.