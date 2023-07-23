PSG pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Paris Saint-Germain face an uncertain summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. It is unclear, at this point, whether Kylian Mbappe will be playing for the club next year, while a host of loanees such as Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Gini Wijnaldum, are yet to find new homes.

Add to that the fact that Lionel Messi and manager Christophe Galtier are both out, and the future is up in the air. But there is some clarity to be found. Luis Enrique is set to manage the Parisians, and has penned a two-year deal to oversee the squad. Meanwhile, the summer transfer business is well underway, with Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte and Lucas Hernandez all brought in. And there will likely be further changes to come, with the Parisians expected to stay busy in the transfer market until the window closes.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about PSG's pre-season tour, including info on how to buy tickets, where to find games, new kits, squad details, and more.

PSG pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

Date Game Kick-off time Venue July 21 PSG 2-0 Le Havre 11:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m GMT Campus PSG Ground July 25 PSG vs Al-Nassr 1:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. GMT Nagai Stadium, Osaka July 28 PSG vs Cerezo Osaka 1:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. GMT Nagai Stadium, Osaka August 1 PSG vs Inter 1:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. GMT Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

PSG have made a smashing start to their preseason with a comfortable 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre, seasoned with goals from Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe.

They will now be heading to Japan for 10 days following a successful stint there last year. The Parisians will play three matches while abroad. First, they are slated to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Osaka on July 25th. They will play Japanese side Cerezo Osaka three days later at the same venue. After that, they will travel to Tokyo for a clash against Champions League finalists Inter on August 1st.

PSG pre-season 2023 tickets

Tickets for PSG's pre-season friendly tour in Japan is available to purchase now. You can buy them through the links below, subject to availability.

How to watch & stream PSG 2023-24 pre-season tour

PSG's pre-season friendly games can be streamed live via a subscription with PSG TV Premium. Match highlights and training videos will also be made available on the same platform.

Game coverage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes videos have all been available on PSG TV. It is also expected that the club will offer a standard slew of content on their official YouTube channel.

PSG 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

The 29-man squad announced by PSG for their pre-season tour to Japan caused quite a stir due to the omission of one prominent name from the list. The name is of a certain French star called, Kylian Mbappe, who has reportedly been put up for sale by the club amid the stand-off between the French star and the club over contract extension.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions believe Mbappe has already agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid to join them for free in 2024, and want to offload the Frenchman this summer itself to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. Others who have stayed behind include Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, and Gini Wijnaldum, with the trio not part of new boss Luis Enrique's plans going forward, and linked with respective moves away from the French capital.

Neymar will still be around, though, having been included in the squad for Asia tour alongwith new signings Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Manuel Ugarte. Meanwhile, youngsters such as Warren Zaire-Emery, new signing Cher Ndour, and Kylian Mbappe's younger brother Ethan will likely see the summer as an opportunity to make a positive first impression in front of the new manager.

Layvin Kurzawa and Renato Sanches are surprise inclusions, since they were initially expected to be placed on PSG's transfer list and excluded from the rest of pre-season. Another unexpected name is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was subject of an armed robbery at his residence recently.

Below is the full list of players in the travelling squad:-

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier, Mouquet Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Bernat, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Nhaga Midfielders: E. Mbappe, Ugarte, Verratti, Ruiz, Asensio, Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaïre-Emery, Lemina Forwards: Neymar, Gharbi, Kang-In Lee, Ndour, Ekitike, Housni

When does PSG's 2023-24 season start?

Ligue 1 is scheduled to start on Friday, August 11, 2023. The league will switch to 18 clubs next season, allowing room for a three-week winter break over the Christmas period. The Parisians will begin their campaign with a clash against FC Lorient.