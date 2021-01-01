PSG and Mbappe working on contract extension, says Pochettino

The forward's current terms expire in 2022 and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid or the Premier League

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over a contract extension, according to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Mbappe has seen speculation around his future grow as his deal heads toward a 2022 expiration, with a move to Real Madrid or the Premier League often mooted.

Pochettino is calm over the 22-year-old's future, saying he is hopeful the France star will be at Parc des Princes for years to come.

What was said?

"It's something we are used to," Pochettino said of the speculation regarding Mbappe's future. "When we talk about top clubs and top players like Kylian Mbappe who is at international level, there will always be rumours.

"The most important thing is that Kylian is quiet. He is quiet and focused on the team and helping them achieve their goals. Kylian is very mature despite his age.

"Both club and player are trying to come to an agreement that will see Kylian stay with us for a long time. It's the desire of the club and we are working on everything.

"You cannot control what happens outside. Does it have any effect on the players' performance or the atmosphere of the team? Zero, no consequences."

The bigger picture

Mbappe has only played in Ligue 1 so far in his young career, having come up through the ranks at Monaco before moving to PSG in 2017. The striker has been Ligue 1 top scorer for two seasons running and has won the league title with PSG three years in a row.

Article continues below

There are, however, a very small number of clubs that could afford a player as young and talented as Mbappe, with the coronavirus pandemic's financial impact adding further doubt to a possible move away.

Mbappe will look to win the one prize that has eluded him at PSG – the Champions League – this season, having scored a brace in the first-leg quarter-final win over Bayern Munich in midweek.

Further reading