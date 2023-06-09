PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico sedated after initially showing improvement following horse-riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been sedated for the second time following a horse-riding accident.

Rico was left with severe head injuries following a collision involving a horse in May. The PSG player had returned home to Sevilla after his side clinched the Ligue 1 title and has been recovering in hospital ever since.

As reported by Le Parisien, Rico had shown signs of improvement earlier this week, with the hospital he is being treated at confirming he had been brought out of sedation on Wednesday. However, on Friday he was placed back under sedation. The hospital have also said that he "remains in a serious condition".

A few days after the incident, PSG announced they would be cancelling their annual gala dinner out of respect for Rico and his family. Christophe Galtier later confirmed that the club would be rejecting any end-of-season title celebrations too.

Messages of support have flooded in since Rico was hospitalised. On the final day of the season, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos paid tribute to the Spaniard, while the entire PSG team wore shirts with his name on them during the first half of their Ligue 1 meeting with Clermont Foot. Supporters also organised a special tifo in honour of Rico.