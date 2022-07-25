PSG coach Galtier: I won't change our DNA despite risks

The recently hired manager is willing to sacrifice some defensive strength for free-flowing attacking football

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has pledged to maintain the side's DNA despite associated defensive risks. Speaking after a 6-2 friendly win over Gamba Osaka on Monday, he said it was important to allow his immensely talented forward options to thrive with the support they need.

Despite the victory in Japan, Galtier acknowledged PSG were "very messy" at times in the second half, which he will try to address without hindering the squad's scoring ability.

The head coach is set for his debut season in charge of the club after the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

What did Galtier say about PSG's DNA?

"Even if the preparation was very short [this pre-season], even if there were long trips, the fact of playing these three matches here against ready teams and in front of a large audience forced us to raise our physical level," he told reporters.

"We have one week left before the [Champions Trophy against Nantes], we will still work with a lot of rhythm and intensity, make sure to correct the things that need to be corrected, but also insist on being complementary of each other.

"Even if we never want to concede goals or concede too many chances, the DNA of my players is to play, to take risks, to attack and to score the most goals, above all we must not try to change that."

On the defensive lapses in the second half on Monday, he added: "Annoyed is not the term. Like the second goal conceded, we must be more structured and not be disorderly.

"We were very messy, not in the right timing, we had trouble moving around. This will have to be corrected."

Up next for PSG

The club from the French capital will play for the Champions Trophy on Sunday against Nantes in a meeting of last year's Ligue 1 and Coupe de France winners.

PSG then begin their Ligue 1 title defence on August 6 against Clermont Foot.