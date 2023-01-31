Explained: Why Hakim Ziyech's loan from Chelsea to PSG might be off despite verbal agreement

Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea over the loan signing of winger Hakim Ziyech on deadline day - but the deal may be off.

Ziyech was set to join PSG on loan

Deal did not include buy obligation

But transfer is now off due to paperwork blunder

WHAT HAPPENED? After hours of negotiations, GOAL confirmed that the two clubs had agreed a loan deal for the Morocco international, which did not include an obligation to buy. Ziyech landed in Paris to complete his medical while the clubs were still negotiating, but there is a major issue with the transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL understands that the required paperwork was submitted late due to Chelsea repeatedly sending the incorrect documents. As a result, Ziyech's transfer was submitted late. PSG will have the opportunity to appeal to the French footballing authorities, but reports on Tuesday evening suggested they are not holding out much hope of registering the Morocco international for the remainder of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is not the first disappointment PSG have experienced in January, with the Ligue 1 giants failing in an approach for Malcom just before the Ziyech debacle. They had also hoped to bring Milan Skriniar to the club before deadline day. Despite the defender reaching an agreement with the Parisiens, he will run out his contract with Inter before landing in the French capital in the summer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will now hope that their appeal is successful and Ziyech can be added the squad ahead of a string of vital domestic and European fixtures.