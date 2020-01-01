PSG in advanced talks with Everton over loan move for Kean

The 20-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since his €30 million move from Juventus last summer

are in advanced talks with to sign forward Moise Kean on loan, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The Toffees signed the highly-rated 20-year-old in a €30 million (£27m/$33m) deal from Juventus last summer but he has struggled to settle in the Premier League, scoring just four times in 37 appearances to date.

Juve had looked at taking Kean back to Turin earlier in the summer, but eventually opted to re-sign Alvaro Morata from instead.

More teams

The giants had been hoping to take Kean back on an initial loan deal, whereas Everton preferred either a loan with an obligation to buy, or an outright sale.

Kean’s seven goals in 17 games for Juve in 2018-19 saw him rise to prominence as one of Europe’s most exciting young stars, but his move to quickly deteriorated into a nightmare.

Within months of his arrival, Kean’s father went public to say he thought the move had been ‘a huge mistake’ and he should return to Italy.

December 2019 saw interim manager Duncan Ferguson haul him off just 19 minutes after introducing him as a substitute against Manchester United, and hopes that compatriot Carlo Ancelotti would get the best out of him have failed to materialise.

Kean has hardly played under the Italian coach, who has had a transformative effect on the form of fellow striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti urged fans to have patience with Kean when he took over in December but the youngster’s stock at the club plummeted when he violated coronavirus lockdown guidelines to throw a house party in April. A statement from Everton said the club were ‘appalled’ at Kean’s behaviour.

Article continues below

Now, the youngster will be hoping he can put his difficult 2019-20 season behind him in .

Thomas Tuchel and PSG have been short of a striker since Edinson Cavani left the club, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting having also departed following his unexpected heroics in the Champions League.

Cavani is closing in on a move to Manchester United, who are keen to bring in an experienced forward as Odion Ighalo’s loan move from Shanghai Shenhua nears its end in the new year.