Surprise, surprise! PSG accept world-record €300m bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted a €300 million (£259m/$332m) bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are unsurprisingly open to a sale at that price, with the offer including the potential for the striker to earn a €700m (£604m/$775m) salary for a year before he potentially moves to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe had informed PSG he intended to see out his contract and move on a free upon the expiry of his contract once the season ends, but AFP now reports that that the Saudi Pro League club have been given permission to negotiate with him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have been attempting to find a way to receive a fee for Mbappe this summer, to the point of considering allowing him to leave on loan. As a result, it is little surprise they have accepted a world-record offer for the World Cup winner. PSG have previously told the player that he must either accept a new contract - with a 10-year offer from the French club worth €1 billion (£864m/$1.1bn) on the table - or be sold in this window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be willing to move to Saudi Arabia, even if it just for a season, and it appears that the move will rely wholly on the striker giving the green light. He has continually maintained he only wants to move to Real.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future is unlikely to be resolved any time soon, and the Ligue 1 champions will almost certainly field more offers for the superstar this summer.