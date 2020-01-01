Premier League target Guirassy wanted by Rennes

The French forward is attracting interest in England but a firm offer is set to be made closer to home

striker Serhou Guirassy is wanted by side as they chase football next season.

After the recent Ligue 1 campaign was abandoned, Rennes have secured a spot in the preliminary round of the Champions League and are eager to reinforce their attack over the summer.

According to Goal sources, Guirassy is firmly on Rennes' radar with discussions between the player and club ongoing.

More teams

The 24-year-old is contracted to Amiens until 2022 with his transfer fee expected to be around €10 million ($11m).

Along with Rennes, a host of clubs in the Premier League are also circling for Guirassy, who scored nine goals across 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Guirassy only joined Amiens permanently in July 2019 after impressing on loan from German club Koln but is tempted by Rennes' interest and the chance to play in the Champions League.

Amiens President Bernard Joannin recently confirmed that Guirassy has been attracting transfer interest since January.

“We have an arrangement with him, he stayed in winter to save the club. We have significant offers from ," he told L’Equipe du Soir in May.

Guirassy himself may prefer a move to England, according to one of his intermediaries Mark McKay.

"A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens," McKay was quoted by the Metro.

"In the current climate due to the impact of the pandemic, clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.

"Serhou’s preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there."

Rennes' desire for attacking reinforcements, meanwhile, comes in the wake of news both M'Baye Niang and Jordan Siebatcheu are likely to move on from the club.

Article continues below

Niang recently confirming he's had talks about a move to Marseille after a strong season with Rennes.

"It's flattering, there is no smoke without fire, there were discussions, but today nothing concrete," Niang told Canal Football Club.

"Yes, it's a club that interests me, that has a good history, warm supporters, which I like. If it has to be done, it will be with great pleasure and whatever happens Stade Rennais will remain in my heart, it's a club that revived me."