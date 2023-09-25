Premier League record win: What is the highest scoreline in UK top flight football history?

Liverpool's recent 9-0 decimation of Bournemouth or Manchester United's legendary 8-2 demolition of Arsenal at Old Trafford might spring to mind as some of the most memorable scorelines that the Premier League has had to offer – but where do they stand when it comes to the highest-scoring Premier League games of all time?
GOAL rounds up the highest English top flight scorelines since 1992, as well as the biggest goal margins in the top-flight.
Highest Premier League scorelines
The highest-scoring Premier League game of all-time was the 11-goal thriller between Portsmouth and Reading in 2007, where Benjani scored a hat-trick.
It is the only 11-goal game that the Premier League has ever witnessed, but there are a number of 10-goal games, including Tottenham's 6-4 victory over Reading in 2007, in which Dimitar Berbatov netted four goals.
You can see a list of the highest Premier League scorelines below.
Goals
Date
Match
11
September 29, 2007
Portsmouth 7-4 Reading
10
December 29, 2007
Tottenham 6-4 Reading
10
November 22, 2009
Tottenham 9-1 Wigan
10
August 28, 2011
Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal
10
December 29, 2012
Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle
10
May 19, 2013
West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Man Utd
9
August 27, 2022
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
9
October 4, 2020
Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool
9
August 28, 2011
Norwich 4-5 Southampton
9
March 4, 1995
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town
9
October 26, 1995
Southampton 6-3 Manchester United
9
August 26, 1997
Blackburn Rovers 7-2 Sheffield Wednesday
9
February 6, 1999
Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd
9
February 12, 2000
West Ham 5-4 Bradford City
9
March 11, 2000
Tottenham 7-2 Southampton
9
November 13, 2004
Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal
9
May 11, 2008
Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City
9
January 16, 2010
Chelsea 7-2 Sunderland
9
December 14, 2013
Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal
9
March 22, 2014
Cardiff City 3-6 Liverpool
9
August 30, 2014
Everton 3-6 Chelsea
Biggest winning Premier League margin
Liverpool matched the record of Manchester United and Leicester City, for the margin of the largest Premier League win, when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in August 2022.
However, it was the Red Devils who first held the record with their 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1994. Whereas, Leicester equalled it when they scored nine goals past Southampton in October 2019. United then repeated the feat in 2021 when they dismantled the Saints at Old Trafford.
Margin
Date
Game
9 goals
August 27, 2022
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
9 goals
February 2, 2021
Manchester United 9-0 Southampton
9 goals
March 4, 1995
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich
9 goals
October 25, 2019
Southampton 0-9 Leicester
8 goals
September 24, 2023
Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle
8 goals
September 19, 1999
Newcastle 8-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday
8 goals
November 22, 2009
Tottenham 9-1 Wigan
8 goals
May 9, 2010
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
8 goals
December 23, 2012
Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa
8 goals
October 18, 2014
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
8 goals
September 21, 2019
Man City 8-0 Watford
7 goals
November 18, 1995
Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest
7 goals
October 25, 1997
Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley
7 goals
February 6, 1999
Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United
7 goals
May 11, 2005
Arsenal 7-0 Everton
7 goals
January 4, 2006
Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough
7 goals
May 11, 2008
Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City
7 goals
April 25, 2010
Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City
7 goals
November 2, 2013
Manchester City 7-0 Norwich