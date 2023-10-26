Premier League confirm festive fixture schedule as Wolves play Chelsea on Xmas Eve, Liverpool meet Arsenal on December 23 and Man Utd play on Boxing Day

A Premier League match will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years when Wolves host Chelsea as league announces schedule.

First Christmas Eve match in 28 years

Wolves host Chelsea on December 24

Chelsea fans unhappy with scheduling

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League have confirmed a busy festive schedule, with Wolves and Chelsea kicking things off on December 24. Boxing Day then sees a host of games, starting with Newcastle's clash with Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off. Two more games follow at 3pm before Liverpool visit Burnley at 5.30pm and Manchester United host Aston Villa at 8pm.

Due to their Christmas Eve game, Chelsea will not play on Boxing Day this year. Instead, the Blues will host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on December 27 and then travel to play Luton three days later.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will also have the day off on Boxing Day but play on December 28. The Gunners face West Ham at the Emirates, while Tottenham head to Brighton.

Yet perhaps the biggest fixture of the entire schedule comes before all of that as Liverpool meet Arsenal on December 23 in what will be an eagerly-anticipated match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has harshly criticised the plan to play the game on Christmas Eve, calling the schedule "unacceptable" and demanding the decision be overturned.

WHAT NEXT? The next round of fixtures will kick off on Friday, October 27 with a late kick-off as league leaders Tottenham Hotspur travel to Crystal Palace.