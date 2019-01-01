Pogba's brother Florentin on trial with Elche

The former Saint-Etienne defender will be tested for a week at the Segunda Division side

Florentin Pogba has been handed a trial at Spanish second-tier outfit Elche.

The central defender, 28, formerly of Saint-Etienne and, most recently, Turkish side Genclerbirligi, has been a free agent since the expiry of his contract last summer.

One of two older brothers to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Florentin has plenty to offer Elche in terms of experience, having made 193 senior appearances in all competitions, including the first and second divisions of France, as well as the Europa League.

Unlike his younger sibling, however, he represents Guinea at international level rather than France.

Elche announced on their official website that the centre-back would train with the club for a week to give manager Pacheta a closer look at his qualities and decide if he would be a worthwhile addition to the squad.

The club are languishing in 17th in the Segunda Division, just a point above the relegation zone. They have the joint-fourth worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 26 goals in 20 games, something they hope their potential new addition could help to combat.

Florentin's twin brother, Mathias, recently spoke out against Mourinho's treatment of their younger brother, citing the United midfielder's recent strong performances as evidence that he was being mismanaged by the Portuguese.

The World Cup winner had been criticised for his performances this season, and Mourinho dropped him to the bench for the Red Devils' Premier League fixtures against Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool.

Article continues below

However, since the arrival of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the France international has scored four goals and registered three assists in just four league games, playing the full 90 minutes in each one and he looks like a player revived.

Mathias plays as a striker for Tours FC in the third tier of French football, having joined on a free transfer himself last summer, after a year out of the game following the expiry of his contract at Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam.