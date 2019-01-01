Pogba's agent reveals he is 'in the process' of a transfer away from Man Utd

The France international has been the subject of transfer rumours in recent weeks and his agent has added fuel to the fire regarding his departure

Mino Raiola has revealed that he is "in the process" of ensuring Paul Pogba will leave for pastures new this summer.

Pogba has been the subject of transfer rumours since the summer window opened, and is reportedly a target for former club as well as .

The 26-year-old was the Red Devils' top-scorer across all competitions last season, netting 16 goals from midfield in a disappointing season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

The international has his sights set on a move away from Old Trafford this summer however, and news comes just two days before the club's pre-season trip to .

Speaking to The Times, Raiola said: “Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

Despite the Red Devil’s pre-season trip to Australia fast approaching, Raiola would not be drawn on whether the midfielder would be joining his team-mates.

“I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day,” he added.

Pogba has proved to be a divisive figure since returning to the Premier League in August 2016, when he became a world-record signing from Juventus at £89 million ($111m).

He enjoyed the highest-scoring season of his career at Old Trafford in 2018/19, netting 10 more goals than in the previous season and seven more than in his debut season with the club.

At Juventus, Pogba reached double figures in terms of goals in his final two seasons in Turin with 10 across all competitions in both campaigns.

Since returning to the club with whom he spent his youth career however, the 26-year-old has not struggled to grab headlines no matter the quality of his performances.

Rumours of a move away were given new life earlier today as Pogba was absent from Manchester United training, after he was given time off by manager Solskjaer.

His contract with the club is set to expire in 2021, and the player himself admitted in June that it “could be a good time to have a new challenge.”